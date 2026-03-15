Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,989,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 14.64% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,973,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,436,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VBK opened at $301.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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