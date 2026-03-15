Gladstone Land Corporation $LAND Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,046 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $470.76 million, a P/E ratio of -94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. Gladstone Land Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company had revenue of $41.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Corporation will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LAND

About Gladstone Land

(Free Report)

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland in the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on purchasing high-quality agricultural properties and leasing them to farmers under long?term, triple?net lease agreements. This model provides tenants with operational flexibility while generating stable, recurring rental income for investors.

The company’s portfolio spans several key agricultural regions across the country, including California, the Midwest, and parts of the Southeast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.