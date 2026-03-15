Bard Associates Inc. Sells 15,629 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,629 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

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iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $72.69 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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