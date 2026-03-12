Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 and last traded at GBX 5. Approximately 1,316,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 343,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Up 26.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5. The stock has a market cap of £32.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner. The Group’s strategic objective is to deliver the lowest LCOH in the market in relation to the production of green hydrogen.

