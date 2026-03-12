Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE) Short Interest Down 57.0% in February

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,517 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the February 12th total of 3,524 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 40,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLE. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,552,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $14,532,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $7,785,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $5,711,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andretti Acquisition Corp. II presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of POLE stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a business combination. The company has no commercial operations of its own but seeks to merge with or acquire a private business with a focus on advanced mobility, high-performance automotive technologies, or related sectors. By leveraging the Andretti brand, it aims to align with firms operating at the intersection of motorsports and cutting-edge vehicle innovation.

The SPAC structure allows Andretti Acquisition Corp.

