Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.92 and last traded at $54.66, with a volume of 33976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

Novozymes A/S Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 13.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

