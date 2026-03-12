Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,548 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the February 12th total of 2,762 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.5265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors. Securities shown to possess the greatest capital appreciation potential are selected by the Index.The Fund invests only in health care sector.
