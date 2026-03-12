Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,548 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the February 12th total of 2,762 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.5265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 12,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors. Securities shown to possess the greatest capital appreciation potential are selected by the Index.The Fund invests only in health care sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.