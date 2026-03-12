Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,405,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 509,405 shares.The stock last traded at $28.61 and had previously closed at $28.47.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,614,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 380,393 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,334,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,121,000 after buying an additional 113,386 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,087,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,231,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 966,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after buying an additional 434,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

