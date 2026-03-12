Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Down 45.0% in February

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,416 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 12th total of 20,773 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,344 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 30,344 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years. The portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks that comprise Index.

