BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading 9.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $94.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BridgeBio Pharma traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $71.7590. 1,265,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,135,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $89.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 510 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $37,898.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 123,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,352.95. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Ellis sold 64,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $4,211,425.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,868.43. This represents a 77.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 227,095 shares of company stock worth $16,099,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,832,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,257,000 after buying an additional 347,074 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,000,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,378 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,292,000 after acquiring an additional 806,463 shares during the period. Aisling Capital Management LP boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 6,089,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,831,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,547,000 after purchasing an additional 902,648 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.13.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 2521.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

