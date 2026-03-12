Oracle Corporation (ORCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the enterprise software provider on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Oracle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $163.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average is $219.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

About Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 68.09% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

