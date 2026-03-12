BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BWXT. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price target on BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.73.

BWXT stock opened at $196.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.31. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $220.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total value of $413,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $288,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

