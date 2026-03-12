Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.89.

NYSE THC opened at $234.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $430,089.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,945.60. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $1,865,555.90. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 42,195 shares of company stock worth $9,823,406 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PeakShares LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3,478.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 266,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,269,000 after acquiring an additional 258,956 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,750,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

