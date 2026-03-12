Shore Capital Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW)

Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Shawbrook Group Trading Down 8.3%

Shawbrook Group stock opened at GBX 377 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451.02. Shawbrook Group has a 1 year low of GBX 366 and a 1 year high of GBX 519.

Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 47 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Shawbrook Group

Shawbrook Group plc is a lending and savings bank. The Company operates through four segments: Property Finance, Business Finance, Consumer Lending and Central. The Property Finance segment provides mortgages for investors, businesses and personal customers. It serves professional landlords and property traders in residential and commercial asset classes across long-term and shorter-term finance. The Business Finance segment includes propositions, such as the Regional Business Centers that provide finance solutions; Structured Finance proposition, which consists of lending to small and medium enterprise (SME) finance companies, and Specialist Sectors proposition, which consists of leasing and hire purchase finance solutions.

