Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Neste Oyj is a Finland-based energy company specializing in the refining and marketing of oil products and renewable solutions. Established in 1948 and headquartered in Espoo, the company operates refineries in Finland, the Netherlands and Singapore. Over time, Neste has transformed from a traditional oil refiner into a global supplier of lower-emission fuels and renewable feedstocks.
The company’s business is organized across three primary segments. The Renewable Products segment focuses on producing Neste MY Renewable Diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residue oils.
