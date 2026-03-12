Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Given New GBX 2,930 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,625 to GBX 2,930 in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HILS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,530 target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,736.67.

HILS stock opened at GBX 2,280 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,291.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,193.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.22. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,463.97 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 132.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hill & Smith will post 129.1287386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

