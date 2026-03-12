Swiss National Bank Has $70.10 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $70,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.