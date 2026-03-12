Swiss National Bank Has $54.03 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,605,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $54,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,228,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,996,000 after buying an additional 42,122,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 41.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,701,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $328,839,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 62.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,770,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,938,660 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC grew its stake in Amcor by 26.6% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 108,333,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,737,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amcor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 169.93%.

About Amcor

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

