CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.0 million-$132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.6 million.

CareCloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCLD opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CareCloud had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.80%.CareCloud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CareCloud will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, December 29th. ThinkEquity started coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CareCloud

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 235.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CareCloud by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 218,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CareCloud by 481.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 168,156 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc is a healthcare technology company that provides cloud-based practice management, electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to medical practices and health systems. Its flagship offering, the CareCloud Central platform, combines clinical, financial and administrative workflows into a single, unified system. The platform includes modules for scheduling, billing, coding, patient engagement and telehealth, enabling practices to streamline front- and back-office operations and improve overall practice performance.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, CareCloud serves small to mid-size physician groups and specialty clinics across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.