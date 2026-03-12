Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:DDT)

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance

Shares of Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

About Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5%

Dillards Capital Trust I (NYSE: DDT) is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Dillard’s, Inc in 2003 to raise capital through the issuance of 7.50% fixed?rate capital securities. The trust’s sole purpose is to acquire junior subordinated debentures issued by Dillard’s, Inc, using the net proceeds from its securities offering. Holders of DDT securities own undivided beneficial interests in the trust’s assets and receive quarterly distributions, subject to the trust’s payment conditions.

The trust’s underlying sponsor, Dillard’s, Inc, is a U.S.

