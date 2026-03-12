Royal Bank Of Canada Downgrades Bodycote (LON:BOY) to Sector perform

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 775 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bodycote from GBX 860 to GBX 835 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bodycote from GBX 915 to GBX 925 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 825.

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 738.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 449.40 and a one year high of GBX 800. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 753.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 685.42.

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 44.40 EPS for the quarter. Bodycote had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Analysts forecast that Bodycote will post 54.0540541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

