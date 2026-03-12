Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,455.4% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,438,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,402,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,422 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,597,000 after purchasing an additional 556,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,130,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 432,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.45. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5515 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

