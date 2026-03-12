23,756 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,949,000 after acquiring an additional 464,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,326,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,380,000 after purchasing an additional 259,552 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,733,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,860 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,497,000 after buying an additional 128,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,274,000 after buying an additional 188,546 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS JMST opened at $51.02 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
