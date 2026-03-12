Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New $777,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $196.57 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.09. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

