Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,947,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,813 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $72,220,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,082,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,348,000 after acquiring an additional 336,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,986,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $82.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

