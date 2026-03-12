Shannon River Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 968,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,260,000. FormFactor accounts for about 5.7% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned 1.25% of FormFactor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in FormFactor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 500,156 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 68.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $107.04. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $215.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Brewer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,701. This trade represents a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 8,664 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $815,628.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,086 shares in the company, valued at $44,348,036.04. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,286. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $64.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Featured Stories

