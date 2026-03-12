Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 24.61%.
Here are the key takeaways from Siga Technologies’ conference call:
- SIGA reported solid 2025 results with approximately $88 million in product revenues, roughly $24 million pretax operating income, net income of about $23 million, and a strong balance sheet with $155 million cash and no debt.
- Engagement with the U.S. government remains active—SIGA has $26 million of outstanding U.S. orders (IV TPOXX) targeted for 2026 delivery and says discussions about future procurements continue.
- The EMA CHMP is expected to recommend withdrawal of the mpox indication for Tecovirimat SIGA while maintaining smallpox and related indications, which could narrow the product’s European label and commercial scope.
- Pipeline progress includes a targeted FDA submission for a post-exposure prophylaxis indication within 12 months and a pediatric oral-suspension IND with a Phase 1 study initiated—efforts supported by $27 million of government funding.
- International momentum continued with a multi-year $13 million Asia?Pacific order from a repeat government customer, and SIGA says it remains actively engaged with other countries on stockpiling discussions.
Siga Technologies Stock Performance
SIGA stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $391.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.97. Siga Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $9.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SIGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Siga Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Siga Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Siga Technologies
Siga Technologies Company Profile
Siga Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SIGA) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of medical countermeasures for public health emergencies and biological threats. The company’s flagship product, TPOXX® (tecovirimat), is the first and only antiviral approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of smallpox. Siga has entered into procurement and development contracts with U.S. government agencies, including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Department of Defense, to supply TPOXX® for the Strategic National Stockpile.
Founded in 2002, Siga has built a pipeline of therapies targeting high-consequence pathogens such as smallpox, plague and other potential biothreat agents.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Siga Technologies
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- Only 500 people today…
Receive News & Ratings for Siga Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siga Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.