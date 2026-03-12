Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 24.61%.

SIGA reported solid 2025 results with approximately $88 million in product revenues, roughly $24 million pretax operating income, net income of about $23 million, and a strong balance sheet with $155 million cash and no debt.

Engagement with the U.S. government remains active—SIGA has $26 million of outstanding U.S. orders (IV TPOXX) targeted for 2026 delivery and says discussions about future procurements continue.

The EMA CHMP is expected to recommend withdrawal of the mpox indication for Tecovirimat SIGA while maintaining smallpox and related indications, which could narrow the product's European label and commercial scope.

Pipeline progress includes a targeted FDA submission for a post-exposure prophylaxis indication within 12 months and a pediatric oral-suspension IND with a Phase 1 study initiated—efforts supported by $27 million of government funding.

International momentum continued with a multi-year $13 million Asia‑Pacific order from a repeat government customer, and SIGA says it remains actively engaged with other countries on stockpiling discussions.

SIGA stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $391.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.97. Siga Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siga Technologies by 413.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 198,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 159,779 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Siga Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Siga Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Siga Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Siga Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Siga Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Siga Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Siga Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SIGA) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of medical countermeasures for public health emergencies and biological threats. The company’s flagship product, TPOXX® (tecovirimat), is the first and only antiviral approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of smallpox. Siga has entered into procurement and development contracts with U.S. government agencies, including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Department of Defense, to supply TPOXX® for the Strategic National Stockpile.

Founded in 2002, Siga has built a pipeline of therapies targeting high-consequence pathogens such as smallpox, plague and other potential biothreat agents.

