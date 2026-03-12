Schroder Investment Management Group Has $41.94 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 145,983 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.31% of Cooper Companies worth $41,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 357.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria Rivas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,010.33. The trade was a 9.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,602.50. This trade represents a 34.62% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,416. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ COO opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.67%.Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.