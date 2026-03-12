Inceptionr LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 27,765.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,880,000 after buying an additional 6,676,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $1,663,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,996,807,000 after acquiring an additional 841,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,600,043,000 after acquiring an additional 687,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,940,000 after acquiring an additional 385,517 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Freedom Capital cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $377.64 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

