Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $40,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $432.98 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.00.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

