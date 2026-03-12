Schroder Investment Management Group Has $44.93 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.37% of Lamar Advertising worth $44,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.
Lamar Advertising Price Performance
LAMR stock opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.21. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $139.76.
Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 107.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.
Lamar Advertising Profile
Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.
In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.
