Schroder Investment Management Group Has $44.93 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.37% of Lamar Advertising worth $44,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.21. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $139.76.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 58.58% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $595.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 107.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.