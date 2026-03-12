United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,554 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLVD Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $1,479,000. Strategic Planning Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,885,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 329.2% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 182,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Key Stories Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Stories

