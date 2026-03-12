CAE Inc $CAE Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,765 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CAE were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CAE by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 14,803,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,287,000 after purchasing an additional 628,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,151,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,030 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,909,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in CAE by 12.4% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,411,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,385,000 after buying an additional 598,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $118,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut CAE from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE:CAE opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. CAE Inc has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $911.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.62 million. CAE had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.