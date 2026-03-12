Korea Investment CORP Sells 16,600 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Humana by 2.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Humana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Humana from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $170.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.61 and a 52 week high of $315.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

About Humana

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

