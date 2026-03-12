Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Holdings Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 281.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 103.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRT stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.73. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $969.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $1,128,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 174,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,239.21. This trade represents a 14.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Molluso sold 200,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,624.80. This trade represents a 37.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock worth $10,458,644 over the last three months. 47.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a leading global electronic trading firm specializing in market making, liquidity provision and trade execution services across a broad range of asset classes. Leveraging advanced quantitative models and proprietary trading technology, Virtu provides continuous bid and ask quotes in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and digital assets. The firm’s infrastructure is designed to operate at high speeds and low latencies, enabling tight spreads and efficient price discovery for its clients.

In addition to its market-making activities, Virtu offers agency execution services, algorithmic trading strategies and transaction cost analysis tools.

