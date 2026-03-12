Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $161.61 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.37 and a 1-year high of $223.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.17 and a 200-day moving average of $181.26.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.92 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 19.54%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher?education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation’s largest private Christian universities. The company’s offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non?traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

