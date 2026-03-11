Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 8,961 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $716.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.40. The stock has a market cap of $333.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $789.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,236,946.70. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,700.80. This represents a 54.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Caterpillar News

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target on CAT to $817 (from $729) and maintained an Outperform rating, citing valuation support and ongoing demand — a bullish signal for investors. Read More.

Oppenheimer raised its price target on CAT to $817 (from $729) and maintained an Outperform rating, citing valuation support and ongoing demand — a bullish signal for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup bumped its price target to $785 and kept a Buy rating, adding to analyst momentum that can drive investor interest. Read More.

Citigroup bumped its price target to $785 and kept a Buy rating, adding to analyst momentum that can drive investor interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Atlas Energy signed a deal to secure roughly $840 million of Caterpillar power-generation capacity through 2029 — a meaningful multi-year commercial commitment supporting revenue visibility in the power segment. Read More.

Atlas Energy signed a deal to secure roughly $840 million of Caterpillar power-generation capacity through 2029 — a meaningful multi-year commercial commitment supporting revenue visibility in the power segment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product/innovation upside: Caterpillar unveiled heavy electric-drive dozer tech, showing progress on electrification that can open new markets and appeal to sustainability-focused buyers. Read More.

Product/innovation upside: Caterpillar unveiled heavy electric-drive dozer tech, showing progress on electrification that can open new markets and appeal to sustainability-focused buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~17% in February to ~8.3M shares (1.8% of float), reducing potential short-covering pressure and lowering a bearish overhang for the stock.

Short interest fell ~17% in February to ~8.3M shares (1.8% of float), reducing potential short-covering pressure and lowering a bearish overhang for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Media and analyst commentary is mixed: coverage ranges from buy/price-target upgrades and positive long-term takes to pieces highlighting a recent pullback and valuation debate — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Media and analyst commentary is mixed: coverage ranges from buy/price-target upgrades and positive long-term takes to pieces highlighting a recent pullback and valuation debate — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO interviews and tech/AI strategy coverage underline a long-term innovation story (AI/data efforts) that supports the investment thesis but is a longer-horizon catalyst. Read More.

CEO interviews and tech/AI strategy coverage underline a long-term innovation story (AI/data efforts) that supports the investment thesis but is a longer-horizon catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar was cited among Dow gainers as broader market strength lifts industrial names; market momentum helps but is not company-specific. Read More.

Caterpillar was cited among Dow gainers as broader market strength lifts industrial names; market momentum helps but is not company-specific. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An executive sale of roughly $1.8M in stock was reported, which can be perceived negatively by some investors despite routine insider liquidity. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

