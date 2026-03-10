Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 26 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the February 12th total of 223 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,702 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,702 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,945. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Persimmon

Persimmon plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) is a leading United Kingdom–based residential property developer primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company’s product range spans starter homes for first-time buyers, family houses and executive properties, addressing a broad spectrum of customer needs. Persimmon also offers warranty and after-sales services through its in-house customer care teams, ensuring ongoing support for homeowners.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in York, North Yorkshire, Persimmon has grown from a regional builder into one of the UK’s most prolific housebuilders.

Featured Articles

