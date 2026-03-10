Short Interest in REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Rises By 24,957.6%

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 39,591 shares, a growth of 24,957.6% from the February 12th total of 158 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,271 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 77,271 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

REA Group Trading Down 1.6%

RPGRY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 59,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. REA Group has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $55.54.

Get REA Group alerts:

About REA Group

(Get Free Report)

REA Group is a leading digital advertising company focused on the real estate sector, operating a portfolio of online platforms that connect property buyers, sellers and renters with agent and developer listings. Its flagship site, realestate.com.au, is one of Australia’s largest property portals, offering residential, commercial and rental listings alongside associated market data, news and analysis tools.

Since its inception in 1995, REA Group has expanded globally through the acquisition of or investment in digital property sites and related businesses across Asia, Europe and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.