Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.40 and last traded at $96.43. Approximately 6,929,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,971,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

Nebius Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,084,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 65,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

