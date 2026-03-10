Short Interest in Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Expands By 1,125.3%

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 180,471 shares, an increase of 1,125.3% from the February 12th total of 14,729 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,133 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,133 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Chariot Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OIGLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 401,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Chariot has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

About Chariot

Chariot is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in London. The company’s principal activities involve the identification, acquisition and appraisal of upstream hydrocarbon assets in frontier and emerging basins. Chariot’s portfolio has historically included interests in North-West Africa, with licences in Morocco’s Tangier and Gharb Basins as well as offshore opportunities in Equatorial Guinea.

Since its founding in 2012, Chariot has focused on creating value through exploration drilling, seismic evaluation and farm-out partnerships with international energy firms.

