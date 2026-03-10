ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $114.66 and last traded at $116.4150. Approximately 21,818,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 20,191,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.93.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $225.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.06.

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

