Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,845 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the February 12th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,106 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 187,106 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

Shares of RCGCF stock remained flat at $0.19 on Tuesday. 222,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Roscan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects in West Africa. The company’s primary activities encompass regional-scale exploration, resource delineation and metallurgical studies aimed at developing economically viable gold deposits. Roscan Gold holds a significant land package in Côte d’Ivoire’s prolific Birimian gold belt, where it is carrying out systematic drilling campaigns and field mapping to expand its resource base.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Anumso Gold Project, located in the Sissédougou region of northern Côte d’Ivoire.

