Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $274.85 and last traded at $269.3370. Approximately 11,280,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,492,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.35.

Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 inclusion creates mechanical demand from index funds and ETFs, triggering front?running and predictable institutional flows that are the main near?term driver of the share gain. Vertiv Stock Surges After S&P 500 Inclusion Announcement

S&P 500 inclusion creates mechanical demand from index funds and ETFs, triggering front?running and predictable institutional flows that are the main near?term driver of the share gain. Positive Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals back the rally: recent quarterly EPS beat, raised FY guidance and a multi?billion order backlog tied to AI/data?center power and cooling give revenue visibility beyond the index effect. Vertiv Earnings Report

Underlying fundamentals back the rally: recent quarterly EPS beat, raised FY guidance and a multi?billion order backlog tied to AI/data?center power and cooling give revenue visibility beyond the index effect. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and thematic positioning (AI/data?center infrastructure) have lifted sentiment and price targets, reinforcing momentum into the inclusion date. Zacks: Is Further Upside Left?

Analyst support and thematic positioning (AI/data?center infrastructure) have lifted sentiment and price targets, reinforcing momentum into the inclusion date. Neutral Sentiment: S&P inclusion also raises long?term visibility (more analyst coverage, institutional holders) but the mechanical buying is time?limited around the March 23 effective date — watch flows and post?inclusion liquidity. MarketBeat: S&P 500 Catalyst

S&P inclusion also raises long?term visibility (more analyst coverage, institutional holders) but the mechanical buying is time?limited around the March 23 effective date — watch flows and post?inclusion liquidity. Neutral Sentiment: Company declared a modest quarterly dividend (small yield) — a token of shareholder return but unlikely to be a material valuation driver. (Ex?dividend March 17.)

Company declared a modest quarterly dividend (small yield) — a token of shareholder return but unlikely to be a material valuation driver. (Ex?dividend March 17.) Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: a director disposed of 77,294 shares (~82% reduction of his position) in early March; while not proof of company issues, it is a negative signal that investors often watch. SEC Filing – Insider Sale

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average of $177.07.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

