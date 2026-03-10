PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PCQ opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: PCQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities within the State of California, with an emphasis on credit quality and income generation. Its strategy is designed to appeal to investors seeking tax-advantaged yields alongside professional portfolio management.

The fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to municipal securities that are of investment grade or higher, covering a broad spectrum of sectors such as transportation, utilities, education, health care and local government obligations.

