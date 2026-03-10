Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Benchmark

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RPAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Repay from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

RPAY opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Repay has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Repay had a negative net margin of 39.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: RPAY) is a specialized financial technology company that delivers integrated payment solutions to businesses operating within key vertical markets. The company’s platform enables merchants and service providers to accept a range of payment types, including credit and debit cards, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers and electronic checks. Repay’s offerings are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications, such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and point-of-sale systems, empowering industries such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive finance, healthcare, insurance, property management and education.

Tracing its roots to the formation of Pinnacle Payment Systems in 1997, Repay expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Southeastern Integrated Solutions and Payliance, before completing a business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in 2019 to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

