Citigroup Cuts Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 1,100

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,158 to GBX 1,029 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Entain to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,090 in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,103.80.

Get Entain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENT

Entain Stock Up 2.1%

Insider Transactions at Entain

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 586.98 on Tuesday. Entain has a one year low of GBX 452.50 and a one year high of GBX 1,031.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 647.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 749.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler purchased 621,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 767 per share, for a total transaction of £4,766,015.28. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis.

The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.