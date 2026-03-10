Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 209,169 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,169 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,288,200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18,384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,141,000 after buying an additional 5,675,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,842 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in AbbVie by 169.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,722,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,662,000 after buying an additional 2,969,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.70 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.33. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

