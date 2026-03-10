Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,816 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,173,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,657,000 after buying an additional 176,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,637,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,966,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,009,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,254,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,890,000 after acquiring an additional 775,078 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $650,613,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME stock opened at $225.11 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $242.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,088 shares of company stock worth $9,930,020. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

