Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP John Desjarlais Sells 4,118 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) VP John Desjarlais sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $46,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 266,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,246.25. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Xencor Trading Up 4.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $870.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.95. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 73.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
- Negative Sentiment: Xencor and Genentech have agreed to end their protein-therapeutics collaboration. This removes a strategic partner that could have provided development resources, milestone and/or royalty payments tied to the collaboration and could delay or change the path-to-market for affected programs; however, termination may return rights to Xencor and let the company seek new partners or advance programs independently. Xencor, Genentech to End Protein Therapeutics Collaboration
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales by senior Xencor executives were disclosed this week: CEO Bassil Dahiyat sold 14,870 shares on March 5 and 6,606 shares on March 6 (total 21,476 shares), SVP Celia Eckert sold 5,011 shares across March 5–6, and VP John Desjarlais sold 6,620 shares across March 5–6. Aggregate proceeds reported are in the low six-figure range per trade. These clustered sales by top executives can be read negatively by the market (profit-taking or reduced insider conviction), unless part of pre-planned 10b5?1 arrangements (no such plan was disclosed in these notices). Relevant SEC filings: CEO Form 4(s) SVP Form 4(s) VP Form 4(s)
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.
The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.
